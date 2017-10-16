ROUND HILL, VA - Lawrence Vince Phillips, 94, passed away peacefully in at his residence, Highlands Farm, in Round Hill, with his beloved wife, Sarah Mae Phillips at his side.
Lawrence joined the Army Air Corps (Air Force) in 1943. He trained as a pilot and as a Second Lieutenant served as a gunnery instructor at Eglin Air Base in Valparaiso, Florida. He loved this military assignment at Eglin, because his responsibility was to train the greatest flyers the world had ever seen and send them into battle. Only one of all his trainees did not come home from the war. After the war was over, he was moved to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland close to DC, to be discharged.
He stayed in the Washington area in the fall 1945 where he enrolled at George Washington University on the GI bill. After he graduated from George Washington University Medical school in 1952, then he interned at DC General Hospital. In 1954 Dr. Phillips opened his medical practice in Temple Hills, Md. and served the area as a family practitioner for 50 years. He joined the DC Air National Guard, where he retired as a Colonel. In 1960 the family moved from Temple Hills to McLean, Va. for seven years, then they moved to Highlands Farm, in Round Hill, Va. since 1967. He was a special member of the military as he wore a double set of wings, one for being a pilot and one for being a flight surgeon.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Sarah Mae Wachob (nee) , two sons Lawrence Phillips, Jr (Amy), and Richard Phillips (Ruth), and two daughters, Barbara Phillips, and Carol Cotton (Mike); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Dr. Carol Cotton has been a faculty member in the College of Public Health and the College of Education for twenty years.
While Dr. Phillips commuted to his medical practice, he was passionate about running his farm. Every day Phillips would instantaneously become a farmer and take care of his black angus farm and ride his quarter horse. On the farm, they cut corn and bailed hay. He was quite a musician. Phillips loved to play the violin and the harmonica. He could also play the piano and the guitar. He successfully hunted deer each year.
Phillips became a philanthropist after his retirement from medicine. He created an endowment at the University of Georgia to support students who will be traveling to his home country of Croatia, to support an opportunity to study abroad in Croatia, and support faculty exchanges to solve problems in both countries. He made a large gift to the University and it has supported many different colleges such as the College of Veterinarian Medicine, the College of Public Health, the College of Environmental Design, and the College of Art. He was also a member of the Girl Scouts for 32 years.
Lawrence was a complex man with of a variety of interests. During his lifetime he saved many lives, improved the quality of some lives, believed and practiced sustainability before it even became a thing.
He was funny, stern, creative and wise. He loved his family and he respected the environment and sustainability. He will be missed by people other than the people who love him.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the UGA-Croatia Partnership Fund or the Girl Scouts of the Nation’s Capital.
The family will receive friends at Hall Funeral home on Thursday, October 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. Service will be held on Friday at Hall Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 20. Internment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
