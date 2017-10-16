BOC upholds denial of fertilizer plant

The county’s board of commissioners were unmoved by an appeal Oct. 10 by brothers Stephen and Jeff Smith who want to put a fertilizer drying facility at 1815 Hwy. 172.
The BOC voted 5-0 to uphold a previous denial to allow the operation in an intensive agriculture zone because they maintain it does not comply with current zoning regulations.
The company, Smith Land and Cattle Company, owned by the brothers, filed suit against the county in July for the original decision not to allow the plant.
The Smiths and their attorney, Joseph Houmans, said the matter concerned a building permit and was not a zoning issue. Houmans also said Oct. 10 that the county’s zoning ordinance for intensive agriculture was “ambiguous at best, and when that was the case, the landowner should prevail. He also maintained that the zoning is appropriate and that the planned use of the facility doesn’t constitute the definition of manufacturing in the ordinance.
And he said that a 50-foot setback, rather than customary 200-foot setback from neighboring property lines should be sufficient in this case and cited several cases to back up his reasoning.
He said once the facility opened the county’s code enforcement department could make sure the Smiths followed the legal requirement and could cite them if the brothers did not keep their promises. He said the litter would be brought in and taken out on a regular basis during the drying process and that the Smiths were even willing to maintain a log for county inspection showing the frequency of when manure comes in and out.
But attorney Michael Pruett, in this case representing the county building inspector’s office instead of the BOC, said the county zoning ordinance listed permitted uses in an intensive agricultural designation and that this type operation was not on the list.
And Pruett told the board, which was represented for this meeting by attorney Daniel Haygood, that the Smiths should have come to the BOC and requested that they amend the zoning ordinance to address this “new thing” and things might have been different. He pointed out that the zoning ordinance was constructed to account for things in existence at the time it was written and that new technology is always bringing in new things not previously known about.
“But they decided to go this way and this is how you end up,” Pruett said. “…The Smiths didn’t do that, they just went first and asked for forgiveness later.”
He also noted that the Smiths had filed a building permit for a “hay barn’ on Dec. 14, 2016, not mentioning the planned fertilizer facility.
Commissioner John Pethel asked the Smiths if they intended this use when they applied for a building permit for a hay barn in 2016. The Smiths replied that the barn was actually for multi-use and one of the brothers said that hay would be stored in a portion of the barn.
Commissioner Lee Allen said he was disturbed by the 50-foot setback. “Right now, the setback for this use is 200 feet, and that’s just the way it is,” he said. He said for him that the issue was “black and white.”
“A good neighbor raises your property value and that’s true for everybody, not just in this situation,” he said, pointing out that when his family built on their farm then always went further that a required setback out of consideration for their neighbors.
Pethel made the motion to uphold the denial and Allen seconded it.
