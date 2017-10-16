School superintendent to retire

Madison County School Superintendent Allen McCannon will retire at the end of the 2017 – 2018 school year.
McCannon made the announcement at the end of the Oct. 10 board of education business meeting.
“Why such an early announcement?” said McCannon, who has served as superintendent since 2010. “(The answer is) I want to give the BOE ample time to select the next superintendent. My hope is that this selection will be made in a timely manner so that my successor can play an important role in some critical decisions for the 2018-19 school year. Working with this BOE, along with the students and staff of the Madison County School System has been an honor and a privilege. I am looking forward to having a successful 2017-2018 school year.”
McCannon, a Madison County High School graduate, started his education career as a teacher in Thomaston in 1987. He taught at Madison County Middle School from 1989 to 1993. He served as assistant principal at Danielsville and Colbert Elementary Schools in 1993-94, before serving as Ila Elementary School’s principal between 1994-1996. He was the MCHS principal between 1996-2000 and the interim superintendent for the school system between 2000-2001. McCannon served as assistant or associate superintendent between 2001-2010. He was named interim superintendent in 2010 and officially named to the position in 2011, where he continues to serve.
In other business, Assistant Superintendent Michael Williams announced that the 2017 rate stands at 89.7 graduation percent. “We need to celebrate the hard work of our students and staff,” Williams said.
Williams said invitations have been sent to college and industry representatives for the college and career fair to be held Nov. 8 at the college and career academy.
He also announced that the Special Olympics will be held Friday, Nov. 3, at the high school track field.
