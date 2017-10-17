Agnes Revonda Beard (10-15-17)

COLBERT - Agnes Revonda Beard, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional in Athens.
Ms. Beard was born in Danielsville on February 22, 1943, the daughter of the late Keifer O’Dell Beard and Ella Mae Carithers Beard. She was a business manager having worked at the University of Georgia Postal Service and a member of Danielsville Evangelical Church. She was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Beard and Ray Beard; and sisters, Thelma Conwell, Nellie Ruth Spelce and Fanida Caudelle.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Cassonja and Jay Pridgen, Hull, and Sebrena and Charles Braswell, Colbert; grandchildren, Cassidy (Justin) Sorrow, Jayson (Amanda) Pridgen, Hunter Pridgen, Cheyenne Pridgen, Makayla (Kristen) Mason, Amber Braswell and Courtney Braswell; great-grandchildren, Jayden Pridgen, Kaydence Pridgen, Beau Sorrow and Addyson-Grace Sorrow; brothers, Mitchell Beard, Atlanta, and Wendell Beard, Danielsville; sisters, Polly Berryman, Danielsville, Oneida Horne, Commerce, Gatha Kerr, Hartwell, and Grace Carey, Kannapolis, N.C.
Funeral services will be held at Danielsville Evangelical Church on Wednesday, October 18, at 5 p.m. with the Revs. Billy Frank Carey, Dwayne Dickerson and Pastor John Ingham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until funeral hour at Danielsville Evangelical Church on Wednesday afternoon. The family is at the home of Cassonja and Jay Pridgen, 536 Spratlin Mill Drive, Hull.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Danielsville Evangelical Church for new building and cemetery fund, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
