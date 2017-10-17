Swayne Whitlock (10-08-17)

GASTONIA, NC - Swayne Conred Whitlock, 82, passed away at his residence in Gastonia on Sunday, October 8, 2017. He was born in Homer, Ga., on July 2, 1935, the son of the late Floyd and Clara Mae Gowder Whitlock.
Swayne served his country in the United States Army Reserve and he retired from Milliken, New Holland Plant, as a shift supervisor after 45 years of service. He enjoyed being outside gardening, fishing, or deer hunting, but he especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Shirley Ann Chastain Whitlock; brother, Benson Whitlock; and sisters, Rachel Murphy and Ethel Rylee.
Survivors include his children, Shirley Whitlock Shuler and husband David, Gainesville, Ga., Jamey Whitlock, Gastonia, N.C., Shane Whitlock and wife Miki, Dallas, N.C.; sister, Mary Frances Johnson, Jefferson, Ga.; brothers, Gordon Whitlock and wife Nancy, Commerce, Ga., Roy Whitlock, Jefferson; grandchildren, Elaina Daigle (Dustin), Gainesville, Ga., Chad Shuler (Christi), Maysville, Ga., Audrey, Aniston, and Mason Whitlock, Dallas, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Braydon Gilleland, Gainesville, Madison Shuler, Lula, Ga., Mila Daigle, Gainesville; devoted caregiver, Dawn Champion Little; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, October 11, in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with the Rev. Jim Loftis officiating. Interment was at Evergreen, A Quiet Place, Belmont, N.C.
Memorials may be made to Rankin Lake Baptist Church, 2705 Gastonia Dallas Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034.
Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia served the family.
