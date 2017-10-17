In 2016, the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team lost to the Heritage School of Newnan 49-9.
The 40-point defeat a season ago became a one-point setback last Friday night when the two schools met again. BCA football coach Lance Fendley wasn’t much for celebrating moral victories, however, as the Knights fell 20-19.
It’s easy to understand why. The Knights (5-4, 2-2 GISA Region 1-AAA) outgained the Hawks 370-120 in total yards but a nemesis that haunts many football teams — turnovers — played a pivotal role in the outcome.
BCA turned the football over three times officially with two fumbles and an interception. Fendley said his views the turnover count at five because the Knights also failed on two fourth down attempts.
“It was a great environment and a good game,” Fendley said. “I thought we competed well. We just have to find a way to win the game in the end. The turnovers killed us.”
The loss overshadowed a strong offensive performance by the Knights. Tanner Schwebel rushed for 197 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown and Ethan Torbett was 10-of-15 passing for 147 yards and a score. Josh Farr also scored a touchdown for BCA and Matthew Kamm had three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
“We jumped on them early and quick and had opportunities in the fourth quarter to win it,” Fendley said. “It’s disappointing not to get the win because we outplayed them. Two times this year turnovers have really hurt us. We have to take better care of the football. We need to have the energy to finish teams off early on in the game.”
The BCA coach credited his defense for a strong effort in Friday’s road contest. Clayton Hopkins led the team in tackles and also had a fumble recovery.
“The defensive effort was there,” Fendley said. “When you hold a team to the yardage total we did then we should have won. Turnovers were the difference.”
Football: Knights lose tough contest to Heritage
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry