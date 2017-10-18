The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team will close out its 2017 regular season Friday with some unfinished business to take care of.
The Knights are hoping to claim the No. 3 playoff spot from GISA Region 1-AAA when they host rival Loganville Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. BCA will try to put a disappointing 20-19 region loss to the Heritage School from last week behind it.
“You worry about it being such a tough loss but this is a tough team and we should be able to move forward,” Knights coach Lance Fendley said. “We have to let the pain go from last week.”
The winner of Friday’s game will earn the third seed for the coming GISA Class AAA state playoffs. Fendley said it’s always better to be a third seed than a fourth.
“Often times your bracket is more manageable,” Fendley said. “Gatewood was a No. 3 seed last year and went all the way to the state championship game.”
LCA will present a challenge for Bethlehem Christian this week. The Lions, coached by Andre King, always play the Knights tough.
“Coach King does a great job with his program,” Fendley said. “They are always ready to play.”
LCA will use a “double wing” look on offense. Dana Lucas is a strong player at tight end for the Lions with Brian Borrero, a quality receiver. Cameron Lifsey is also a standout in the offensive backfield at running back for Loganville Christian.
“They have a solid offensive line which helps their young quarterback,” Fendley said. “With this being a rivalry game you can throw the records out the window. The records really won’t mean anything. Everyone tends to fight a little harder when we play. The programs are very familiar with each other.”
See the full story in the Oct. 18 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Knights to close out regular season against rival Loganville Christian
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry