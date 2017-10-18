Commerce awards bid for water, sewer work

Wednesday, October 18. 2017
The Commerce City Council unanimously awarded a bid to Griffin Brothers for the installation of water and sewer equipment for the Diana Food project in Banks County.

The construction will cover the water lines, sewer lines and pump station to serve the entire park.

The contract is for $1.8 million.

Installation is expected to be completed in late spring.

Three bids were received on the contract. The other two bids were from RDJE in Newnan for nearly $2 million and Site Engineering of Atlanta for $2.3 million.

The contract also includes three lift stations for the sewer system. Those lift stations are the bulk of the contract – about $645,000.

The contract includes installing more than 10,000 feet of sewer mains and more than 4,900 feet of water lines.

A separate contract will be for constructing the pre-treatment for wastewater at the plant.

