Early voting opened Monday for the Nov. 7 election.
Those wishing to cast advance, in-person votes may do so at 441 Gordon Street, Jefferson, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays until Nov. 3.
Several Jackson County races are contested, including one mayor’s seat, one mayor pro tem seat and four city council seats.
In Commerce, incumbent mayor pro tem Keith Burchett is facing challenger Terry Minish. Incumbent city council members Archie Chaney (Ward I) and Donald Wilson (Ward II) are facing Eric Gatheright and Darren Owensby, respectively.
In Jefferson, incumbent mayor Roy Plott faces challenger Steve Quinn, a former city council member. Incumbent city council member Mark Mobley (District 4) faces challenger David Wortham.
(Read Jefferson candidate questionnaire responses in the Oct. 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.)
And in Braselton, Robert Clark and Hardy Johnson are both vying for the District 4 council seat vacated by Rhonda Stites. (Clark’s and Johnson’s questionnaire responses can be read in the Oct. 18 issue of The Braselton News.)
Early voting open through Nov. 3
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry