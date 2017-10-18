A Commerce woman faces serious charges following the death of her mother earlier this year.
Tina Marie Booth, 50, 938 South Broad Street, Commerce, was charged last week with murder and neglect to an elderly person. Booth was the daughter and caretaker of Linda Cowart, 74, of the same address, who died in March.
Booth reportedly called 9-1-1 on March 15 and Cowart was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. She ultimately died.
Hospital and EMS crews were concerned about Cowart’s condition and reported the incident to Commerce Police Department officers, suspecting Cowart’s condition may have involved elder abuse or neglect. CPD investigators said Cowart appeared “very frail.”
Officers interviewed personnel at the hospital and investigated the South Broad Street residence.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the investigation.
Cowart’s body was sent to the crime lab, which determined her cause of death to be “homicide by neglect.”
Woman charged for murder, elder neglect
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry