Jefferson greats Beck, Mosley have jerseys retired

The careers of two Jefferson stars who went on to become professional athletes were commemorated Friday night with the retirement of their jerseys.
The school honored Chicago White Sox pitcher Chris Beck with the retirement of his No. 3 jersey and former New York Giant offensive lineman Branson Mosley with the retirement of his No. 91 jersey during the Dragons’ home football game with North Oconee.
Beck, who holds school records for career wins, ERA, strikeouts and saves, became the first Jefferson baseball player to be drafted by a Major League club when he was selected by the Indians in 2009 (he opted to pitch in college at Georgia Southern). He later became the first Jefferson player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his debut for the Chicago White Sox in 2015. He’s now in his third year in the Big Leagues.
