CROSS COUNTRY: Shelafoe, Class AAA’s top runner, wins again

Wednesday, October 18. 2017
East Jackson’s Shane Shelafoe added another win in what’s shaping up to be a standout junior season, taking first at Saturday’s Sharptop Invitational with a time of 16:09.56.
This is Shelafoe’s fourth victory in five races this year.
“He ran a really good race,” coach Tomy Sitton said. “He kind of laid back the first half mile and kind of took off after that.”
Not only has Shelafoe taken over as East Jackson’s No. 1 runner following the graduation of Chase and Chandler Kennedy, he is Class AAA’s top-ranked runner with a PR of 15:45.80 set earlier this month.
Shelafoe bested Class AAA’s second-ranked runner, Murray County’s Jesse Martinez, by just over 24 seconds on Saturday.
“I think he’s getting stronger, and I think he’s getting a little bit smarter with his races,” Sitton said.
For the rest of the story, see the Oct. 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
