If Friday night was any indication of the season East Jackson was going to have it all came to fruition as Franklin County defeated the Eagles 38-6.
Just like the Eagles’ season, it has been start, stop, start and stop again.
“We didn’t sustain anything, didn’t tackle well and gave up big plays and that’s been our achilles heel all season,” East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said.
Those big plays came from Franklin County running back Cale Swift who had 17 rushes for 221 yards before leaving the game with 6:39 to play in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
Franklin County got on the board with 1:38 to play first quarter when Swift skirted free for a 31-yard touchdown run. Swift wasn’t the only show in town as Myrian Craft added a 37-yard touchdown of his own with 6:02 to play in the second quarter putting Franklin County up 14-0 and that would hold up to halftime.
Franklin County received the second half kickoff and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown to increase its lead to 21-0. After an East Jackson punt, it became the Swift and Craft show as Franklin County ground out an 8-play, 3-minute 44 second drive before the Eagles defense stiffened forcing a field goal with 6:52 to play in the third quarter which gave Franklin County a 24-0 lead.
On East Jackson’s ensuing possession Caleb Adair fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, Franklin County recovered and three plays later Swift found the end zone with a 9-yard run before being injured, and leaving the game for good as Franklin County lead East Jackson 31-0.
East Jackson finally got into the end zone late in the third quarter when Greg Huggs found Kobe Haley wide-open for a 49-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was no good on the mishandled snap.
The final score of the night came on a 31-yard touchdown run by Craft with 9:01 to play in the fourth quarter that put Franklin County up 38-6.
This week, East Jackson travels to Haralson County for an out-of-region contest before facing cross-county rival Jackson County and then finishing the season at Hart County.
