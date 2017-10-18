Jefferson’s volleyball season ended in the state tournament, but the Dragons didn’t go into the offseason quietly.
The team fell in a close match on the road on Thursday, losing to Heritage-Catoosa in four sets.
Jefferson finished the season at 24-17.
“It was an intense match where all players, coaches and fans were on the edge of their seats,” second-year coach Brittani Lawrence said. “Both teams were evenly matched, and I can honestly say that the Lady Dragons showed up and battled with all their might.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Dragons ousted by Heritage-Catoosa
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry