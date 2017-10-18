VOLLEYBALL: Dragons ousted by Heritage-Catoosa

Wednesday, October 18. 2017
Jefferson’s volleyball season ended in the state tournament, but the Dragons didn’t go into the offseason quietly.
The team fell in a close match on the road on Thursday, losing to Heritage-Catoosa in four sets.
Jefferson finished the season at 24-17.
“It was an intense match where all players, coaches and fans were on the edge of their seats,” second-year coach Brittani Lawrence said. “Both teams were evenly matched, and I can honestly say that the Lady Dragons showed up and battled with all their might.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
