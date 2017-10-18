Jefferson prepares for a battle for sole possession of first place in Region 8-AAAA against a brand of offensive football known to give opponents fits.
The fifth-ranked Dragons (6-1, 2-0) will face St. Pius X and its triple-option attack this Friday in Atlanta as both teams are tied atop the region with 2-0 records. This is not a task at the top of the wish list for defensive coaching staffs.
“No question,” Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart said. “I would compare them very much to, say, a Georgia Tech in what they do.”
Like the Yellow Jackets, perhaps the premier option team in college football, St. Pius X (2-5, 2-0) specializes in a run-heavy scheme that is less common than it once was at the high school level.
With three different players who might end up carrying the football on any given play, the triple option forces defensives to play disciplined, assignment football.
“Certainly, they do as good a job of executing as anybody around,” Cathcart said.
For the rest of the story, see the Oct. 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
