Early voting opened this week for the upcoming Nov. 7 election.
Only one seat is contested in the Town of Braselton. Robert Clark and Hardy Johnson are both vying for the District 4 Braselton Town Council seat vacated by Rhonda Stites.
Advance in-person voting began on Monday and will extend through Friday, Nov. 3. Those wishing to participate in advance in-person voting may do so at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (441 Gordon Street, Jefferson) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Braselton voting satellite site (5040 Highway 53) will be open for early voting from Oct. 30-Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
See the full story and Clark's and Johnson's responses to a candidate questionnaire in the Oct. 18 issue of The Braselton News.
Early voting opens for Nov. 7 election
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry