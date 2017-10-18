Traffic a deciding factor in warehouse vote

Traffic was a key reason behind one Braselton leader’s recent vote to deny another large warehouse in the town.
The Braselton Town Council recently voted unanimously to deny annexing 76 acres off Hwy. 53 to allow a one million square foot distribution center. Braselton mayor Bill Orr said his vote against the annexation was partly due to traffic concerns.
“I was very concerned about truck traffic entering and exiting safely and timely from and directly onto Highway 53,” Orr said. “My concern about safety extends most significantly to passenger vehicles and how they would interact with trucks as our citizens go about daily living traveling to work, schools, stores and leisure activities on our major thoroughfares.”
Additionally, Orr said he wasn’t convinced the developer’s plans would make the warehouse “less obtrusive to the community.” He also cited citizens’ opposition as one of the reasons for his vote.
The town has seen a growing force of warehouse opposition on several recent annexation requests. One regular warehouse opponent, Richard Mayberry, noted he was pleased with the council’s vote to deny the Hwy. 53 annexation.
He, too, stressed his concerns about traffic in the area.
“Traffic studies are fine, but what needs to transpire would be to improve transportation flow on Hwy. 53 and even on Hwy. 211 in Braselton before another large warehouse comes in,” Mayberry said. “It appears improvements are in progress around Hwy. 53 and I-85 interchange and that should solve some of it.”
