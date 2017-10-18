Statham is losing about $2 million in revenue because its water and sewer tap fees are too high, a local developer and major landowner told council last week.
Randy Jackson, who said he had lived in the city “all my life,” told council it should lower the fees to attract residential development.
“I do think there’s some immediate opportunities,” Jackson said.
He said Statham has higher tap fees – a total of $6,700 for water and sewer – than the surrounding counties and cities. He produced a chart that shows Jefferson, at $5,500, and Oconee and Gwinnett counties, at $5,200, have the closest charges to Statham. Other jurisdictions range from $1,500 to $4,300.
Randy Gordon, Statham’s building inspector, code enforcement officer and planning director, confirmed Jackson’s numbers about tap fees in other areas. Jackson said he, and his family, own nearly 500 acres of property surrounding Statham. The family has property on Jefferson Street, Highway 211 and Glenn Jackson Road.
If the tap fees are not lowered, he said, developers will begin to use septic fields and Statham will not be able to extend its sewer lines.
Jackson asked the council to digest information he provided and consider changes. Mayor Robert Bridges suggested the council should have a work session dealing with the tap fees.
Jackson told council to consider his information and “make sure I’m not misleading you all.”
Jackson and Stephen Lovett, an Atlanta real estate agent, specifically talked about property on Jefferson Street across from Bear Creek Middle School.
Both agreed the property had been “under contract” and “each time it fell flat on its face because of the sewer and water” tap fees, Lovett said.
Lower tap fees, landowner tells Statham Council
