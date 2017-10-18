CARL - Truman “Bill” Phillips, 72, passed away October 17, 2017, surrounded by his family.
A Gwinnett County native, he was the son of the late William P. and Willie Hester Phillips. He was preceded by siblings Vivian (Jerry) Walls, Duane Phillips, Faron “Fuzzy” Phillips and Jack Phillips. Mr. Phillips was employed with Walton Electric Membership Corporation as an electrical engineer, retiring in 2002. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Carl and was a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Samples Phillips, Carl, Ga.; children, Steve (Shelia) Phillips, Auburn, Greg Phillips, Carl, and Melissa (Tony) Stinnett, Grovetown, Ga.; five grandchildren; siblings, Raymond (Sally) Phillips, Dalton, Ga., Ruth Ramey, Lawrenceville, Georgia, Matrie (Roy) Rowe, Dacula, Ga., Ruby (Felton) Fulcher, Monroe, Ga., Jerry (Charlene) Phillips, Grayson, Ga., Ronnie Phillips and Donnie Phillips, both of Winder, Marty (Jackie) Phillips, Lawrenceville; sisters-in-law, Gail Phillips, Commerce, Cindy Phillips. Lawrenceville, and Betty Phillips, Dacula.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 19, at 2:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Hamm officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at The Carl Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church of Carl, Georgia.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Carter Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Bill’ Phillips (10-17-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry