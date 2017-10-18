Statham amended budget approved on split vote

Statham City Council Tuesday night approved, on a split 3-2 vote, a budget amendment that shifted costs to the utilities department but left the fiscal year 2018 budget at the same total level, just a bit more than $3 million.
Mayor Robert Bridges cast the third vote in favor of the amendment.
Council members Gayle Steed and David Huth also voted in favor of it. Council members Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher opposed the motion.
The general fund is $1.6 million and the utility fund is $1.5 million.
The budget leaves two positions – one in the police department and one in the public works department – “frozen” this fiscal year. Those positions will not be filled.
New city administrator Michelle Irizarry recommended the changes.
She said the public works and finance departments costs are shared with utilities.
She said 80 percent of the public work’s departments “daily duties” are in utilities so she divided the costs in that manner.
Irizarry also said 55 percent of the assistant city clerk’s salary is assigned to utilities and 90 percent of the utility clerk’s cost is put in utilities.
The cost shifting put $216,280 of public works employee costs in the utility budget.
It also put about $62,000 of the city hall salaries in the utility budget.
The new administrator’s $65,000 salary is split between the general fund and utility department, $50,750 and $14,250.
For more coverage of Tuesday's meeting, see the Oct. 18 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
