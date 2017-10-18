WINDER - Pauline Skelton, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
She was of the Pentecostal denomination and a member of The Winder Church of God. Pauline was a homemaker that loved to sew and the mountains. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Lucille Davis McDaniel; and a sister, Redene McDaniel.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jim Skelton, Winder; a son, Charlie Skelton (Denise), Watkinsville; brother, Glen McDaniel (Mary), Jefferson; and two grandchildren, Dusty Carson and Katie Jackson.
Smith Memory Chapel, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline Skelton (10-17-17)
