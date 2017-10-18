Homer council denies rezoning near golf course

A request for a rezoning on Scales Creek Road for apartments was denied unanimously last week after more than an hour of sometimes heated comments.
The Homer City Council denied the rezoning request after an earlier motion to table the request was withdrawn.
More than 30 people attended the meeting and most opposed the rezoning.
Council member David Dunson made the motion to table the request, which also was tabled in August. Dunson included in his motion a condition that the development company provide “detailed” site plans for the apartment complex.
The issue first came to the council in July, went to the planning commission, back to council, back to planning commission and back to council last week.
Council member Sandra Garrison made the motion to deny the request and Jerry Payne made the second.
Mayor Doug Cheek reluctantly said after the meeting that he supported denying the rezoning. He did not raise his hand in support of the motion when he asked for the “ayes.”
City officials, residents and Sarah Pritchard, chief operating officer for Banks County Golf, the development company, traded barbed comments at times.
Pritchard said Monday the development company has “legal recourse” that it intends to pursue about the apartment rezoning. She said that does not mean a lawsuit against the city. The term “legal recourse,” she said, means “action we’re legally entitled to take.”
