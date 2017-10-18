Red Raider softball team earns trip to Columbus

Madison County has punched its ticket to the Class AAAA state softball tournament in Columbus next week.
The Red Raider girls (25-8) downed Heritage-Catoosa in two games Wednesday to earn a berth to the big dance, a double-elimination tournament that includes the top eight teams in each classification.
Madison County trailed 3-0 early in both games Wednesday and then won both contests, 5-4. The Raiders advanced to Columbus in game two with a run in the final inning. With the game tied at 4 in the bottom of the seventh, Brooke Hooper scored on a wild pitch for the game-winning run after pinch running for Kennedy Dixon who doubled.
Madison County trailed 3-0 midway through the third inning in game two, but scored four runs in the bottom of the third to pull ahead 4-3.
The Raiders were led by Laney Bales, three hits; Kinley Phillips, three hits and one RBI; Emily Austin, one hit and two RBIs; Ella Chancey, one hit and one RBI; and Hayleigh Turner, two hits and one run scored. The squad had 12 hits in the game.
Phillips picked up her second win of the day, pitching four innings of one-run ball in relief for Emma Strickland, who pitched the first three innings, giving up three runs, but only one earned.
The Raiders also had a big rally in the opening game of the series to overcome an early 3-0 deficit. Madison County slammed Heritage for five runs in the fourth.
Phillips earned the win for the Raiders, going the distance, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out one.
Lexi Jordan led the Raiders with a hit, two RBIs and a run scored. Phillips and Bales also had hits for the Raiders.
