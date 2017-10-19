COMMERCE - Faye Burnette Fitzpatrick, 74, died Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Kindred Hospice.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was born in Toccoa, the daughter of the late Odell and Mildred Lusk Burnette. She was a member of the Baptist denomination and was retired from Goldkist.
Survivors include her husband, Aubrey Fitzpatrick, Commerce; daughters, Donna Ott, Commerce, and Teri Hardy, Athens; son, Kip Smith, Commerce; sisters, Linda Barrett, Martin, Brenda Gillis, Toccoa, Pam Cox, Ft. McCoy, Fla. and Autumn Garrett, Dahlonega; brothers, Bill Burnette, Decatur, Ill. and Ray Burnette, Eastanollee; grandchildren, Jesse Smith, Commerce, Jordan Hewell, Commerce, Kortni Simmons, Atlanta, Nick Ott, Commerce, and Halton Hardy, Athens; and great-grandchildren, Hutsen, Hardy and Hendrix Hewell.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 22, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Gordon officiating. The family has requested that all flowers be omitted and donations made to a charity of one’s choice.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Faye Fitzpatrick (10-18-17)
