Mattie Ruth Martin (10-18-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Mattie Ruth Busbin Martin, 85, died Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Born on September 25, 1932, in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Harvey S. Busbin and Annie Sue Haggard Busbin. Mrs. Martin owned and operated Ruth’s Florist in Commerce until her retirement and she was a member of Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Jones.
Survivors include her son, Ronnie Martin, Danielsville; son-in-law, Sammy Jones, Danielsville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 21, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Revs. Jeff Wells and Justin Baskins officiating. Interment will follow in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Junior Shields, Tim Shields, Clayton Bryant, Billy Singleton, Billy Culbertson and Johnny Adams.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
