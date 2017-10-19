A Bethlehem man was among 30 people indicted earlier this month as part of a gang-related drug bust.
Adrian Ansley, 27, an alleged associate of Nine Trey Gangster Bloods, was indicted Oct. 12 on charges related to trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin and prescription medications, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia.
“The alleged crimes relate to drug distribution in the Atlanta area and acts of violence perpetrated largely against the gang’s own members,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak said in the release. “Shockingly, the Nine Trey Gangsters in this case appear willing to kill someone or to commit violence over the smallest perceived slight. Thanks to the hard work of federal and local law enforcement officials, these individuals will now face prosecution for their alleged crimes.”
Seventeen of the gang members were arrested on charges related to the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act. Ansley was not among those 17.
Bethlehem man among 30 charged in gang, drug operation bust
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry