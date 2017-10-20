Paul Shannon (10-19-17)

Friday, October 20. 2017
NICHOLSON - Paul Monroe Shannon, 70, died Thursday, October 19, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Shannon was born in Athens, the son of the late, Cecil and Elizabeth Gunnells Shannon. Mr. Shannon was a machine operator for M&P Grading and was also an Oconee County Deputy Sherriff’ He was a United States Air Force veteran in the Vietnam War. Mr. Shannon was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin E. Shannon.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Page Shannon, Nicholson; daughter, Penny Meadows (Mitchell), Nicholson; sons, Patrick Shannon (Janice), Commerce, and Paul Lee Shannon (Laura), Deltona, Fla.; granddaughter, Jada Grace Shannon; brother, Terry Shannon (Tammy), Colbert; and sister, Martha Smith (J.C.), Jacksonville, Fla.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 22, at 3 p.m. from New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Stowers officiating with the interment following in the Nicholson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at New Hope Baptist Church Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
