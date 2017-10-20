Joseph Seay (10-18-17)

HULL - Joseph Seay, 74, died Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Joseph was born in Madison County, the son of the late Roy and Pauline Palmer Seay. Joe worked with the University of Georgia for over 50 years and never met a stranger. He was a member of Sonlight Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Seay; and a brother, Laverne “Doc” Seay.
Survivors include his children, Tammy Welch (Jim), Johnny Seay (Tonya), Penny Johnson (Marty), and Brandy Senclair; sister, Marie Bond; brother, Lanier (Lanny) Seay; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and his dog, Rosie.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 21, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Rev. Nathan Palmer officiating. Burial will be at Sonlight Baptist Church. The family will be at the residence of Tammy Welch, 636 Kellogg Drive, Colbert.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Special Olympics at UGA.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
