Joan Adams (10-18-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Joan Lee Dalton Adams, 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at her residence.
She was born to February 25, 1942, the daughter of Nobie Lee Evans Dalton and Freeman D. Dalton of Danielsville. She had one younger brother, Freeman Dalton, Jr., who died in infancy.
She lived most of her life, with the exception of two years, in Atlanta, on the same corner. Her parents owned and operated Dalton Grocery, and she grew up living in the back of the store, working with her parents. She briefly attended Emmanuel College and then completed business courses at the Athens School of Business.
In 1960, she married Wyatt Conrad Adams and shortly after they purchased the store from her parents, renaming it Adams Clover Farm. They both had a genuine interest in their customers and community, and the store was their life until he passed away in 2002. She continued to operate it alone until her retirement in 2012.
Survivors include her two children, son, Nicholas Todd Adams, Danielsville, and daughter and son-in-law, Carla Adams Carithers and Eric Carithers, Sylacauga, Ala.; one grandson, Jared Adams, Sylacauga, Ala.; and nieces, Connie Minish, Athens, and Regina Minish Krebs, Keller, Texas.
Although she will be remembered by most as a cheerful person and always happy to be busy at the store; according to her, the best job ever was being Jared's Meemaw. She loved spending time with him, going to the movies, working on jigsaw puzzles, and watching him play baseball. Their favorite thing of all was to take trips to the beach and hunt seashells together.
Her family would like to acknowledge her "Clover Farm Family", the customers who were such a part of her everyday life, and her extended family and friends, whose love was always appreciated. A special thanks is extended to Leevon Ray and Ellis Nash for their lifelong friendship and laughs.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, at the Danielsville Memorial Gardens in Danielsville. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday evening. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
