VOLLEYBALL: Panthers to face Pace Academy in state quarterfinals

The Jackson County volleyball team will play this Saturday for a spot in the Class AAA semifinals, but it will have to go through one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification.
The Panthers (33-11) will take on private school powerhouse Pace Academy (26-11) at 5 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) on the campus of Holy Innocents in Atlanta in the state quarterfinals.
Pace Academy ousted Jackson County from the state tournament last year with a three-set victory.
“It is going to be a very tough match up for us,” Jackson County coach Ron Fowler said. “They put it on us pretty good last year in the sweet 16. Pace is tall, very athletic and well coached. In my opinion, they are one of the best teams in the state for any classification.”
Pace Academy finished as state runners up last year in Class AAA.
This is Jackson County’s first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2001. The Panthers, who beat East Hall on Tuesday in the Sweet 16, come into this match having tied a school record with 33 victories.
Jackson County has won its last 10 matches.
The winner of this match will face the winner of North Hall and Savannah Arts in the semifinals on Oct. 25.
