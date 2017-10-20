COMMERCE - Stanley Paul Morrison, 54, died Friday, October 20, 2017, at Kindred Hospice at Piedmont Athens Regional.
Mr. Morrison was born in Alexandria, La., the son of Margot Andes Morrison of Jefferson and the late Emory Paul Morrison. Mr. Morrison was a computer operator for First Covenant Bank and a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to his mother, include his wife, Cherie Cash Morrison, Commerce; son, Taylor Golden (Sara), Commerce; daughter, Mallorie Clinton (Robert), Commerce; brother, Mike Morrison, Commerce; sisters, Shirley Hill, Nicholson, and Connie Phelps, Athens; three grandchildren, Keylie, Ryder, and Mattilyn; and nieces and nephews, Aaron, Matt, Caleb, Beka, Daniel, Katherine, Jenny, and Anna.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 22, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation designated to the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support: 1199 Prince Ave., Athens, GA 30606.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley Morrison (10-20-17)
