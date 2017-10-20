SOFTBALL: Dragons’ rally falls short as season ends in Sweet 16

Jefferson did its best to dig out of a first-inning hole against Northwest Whitfield but didn't dig quite far enough.
The Dragons (20-9) trailed 4-0 after an inning and fell 4-3 Thursday in a deciding Game 3 against the Bruins in the second-round of the Class AAAA playoffs. The loss ended Jefferson's season and denied the Dragons a second-straight trip to the Elite Eight in Columbus.
“I don’t think we were mentally focused last night (last Wednesday) or today (Thursday), and I think it cost us,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said. “I think we played tough ball all year long, and it prepared us to be in situations like this, but we just weren’t mentally there.”
A pair of two-out doubles, three walks and a wild pitch led to four first inning runs for Northwest Whitfield (29-5).
Jefferson responded in the third inning with an RBI double from Cameron Watson (1-for-2), and RBI singles from Giorgia Russell (2-for-4) and Dawson Horn (1-for-3) to pull within a run.
“They’ve had a lot of fight all year long … it’s really, really hard to come back from a 4-0 deficit in the first inning,” Bostwick said. “That’s hard, so I am glad that they kind of persevered through that, but it’s tough.”
Although the Dragons put runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, they were unable to capitalize on those opportunities as the Bruins clung to a one-run lead.
Bostwick said stranding those runners added to the frustration of the loss.
“Nothing against Northwest Whitfield — they’re a great team — but I don’t think they’re a better team than we are,” Bostwick said. “That’s what kind of hurts the most is when you think you should have come out on top and you didn’t.”
The game ended on a disputed call at first base as Savannah Dooley tried to beat out a grounder in bottom of the seventh inning to keep the game alive. Jefferson coaches argued with the base umpire after Dooley was called out on the close play.
Dragon starting pitcher Emily Perry allowed three hits and three walks in seven innings with six strikeouts in taking the loss. Only two of the four runs she surrendered were earned.
Bostwick said she told her team the higher the investment in a season, the better winning feels and the worse losing feels. She said her team “invested a lot” in this season.
“We were hoping we would be feeling good, but we’re hurting pretty bad,” she said.
Though her team will return players like Perrin, Russell, Sam Vinson and Alisyn Ferrell next year, along with underclassmen who gained valuable playing experience, Bostwick said there will be big shoes to fill. Seniors Cesyrea Cox, Horn, Watson, Dooley and McKenzie Tyner are all set to graduate.
“I’ve enjoyed being around all of them,” Bostwick said. “I really have.”
TEAMS SPLIT GAMES 1 AND 2
The Jefferson softball team split its meetings with Northwest Whitfield the previous day. The Dragons won the first game 5-2 before losing the second game 6-5 in eight innings.
The Dragons played small ball to get their first runs of Game 1. Caroline Brownlee led off the second inning with a hit and moved the third on a pair of sacrifice bunts. She scored on a single from Emily Matthews. Jefferson added two more runs with a two-run double from Dawson Horn. All three of the Dragons’ runs in the second inning came with two outs.
However, a wild pitch allowed Northwest Whitfield to score two runs in the top of the third inning, cutting Jefferson’s lead to 3-2. But the Dragons added runs in the fourth and sixth innings — the final run coming off a Horn single to leftfield — and they shut down the Bruins the rest of the game for a 5-2 win.
Horn went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in Game 1. Brownlee went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Dooley also went 2-for-3 and scored one run. Perrin threw a complete four-hitter, allowing six walks and no earned runs while striking out 10.
In game two, Jefferson used three pitchers and neither proved able to stop Northwest Whitfield. The Dragons fell behind 3-0 in the first two innings but they managed to comeback and led at one point 5-4. But the Bruins tied the game, shut out Jefferson in the top of the eighth and then got a walk-off home run from Anna Grace Rann to secure the 6-5 win.
Brownlee with 3-for-4 with and RBI and two runs scored to lead the Dragons offensively.
— Kyle Funderburk contributed to this story
