Each time Winder-Barrow had trailed this season, the Bulldoggs had an answer and kept winning.
But they had no answer Friday night for Gainesville and quarterback Tre Luttrell. Summoning visions of Deshaun Watson, Luttrell threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of scores — all in the first half — as the Red Elephants raced out to a 28-3 halftime lead and went on to win 38-16 at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
Gainesville’s victory not only spoiled homecoming for the Bulldoggs, it derailed their dreams of an undefeated season and threw a monkey wrench in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA race.
“They went through a tough schedule. They’ve seen tough football teams before and they’ve continued to get better and better each week, and it showed,” Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb said of the Red Elephants, who improved to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in region play. “That’s the message we tried to convey all week long. It doesn’t matter that they’re 2-5; they’re still Gainesville. I’m not so sure we heeded that advice in the first half. We came out and played better in the second half, but we just dug ourselves too far in a hole.”
Luttrell, a junior who had missed time earlier in the season with an injury, helped an offense that had sputtered against stiff competition find its groove. He finished the night with 253 yards passing and added 115 on the ground.
Luttrell was most lethal on third down. Both of his touchdown passes came on third-and-long plays, and he converted several other third downs with his arm and legs.
“They played resilient football, and we just couldn’t get off the field on third down,” Webb said. “You get to a point where we’ve got to make a stop on third down and we just couldn’t do it. We couldn’t make tackles.”
Gainesville took the opening kickoff and marched 76 yards on 13 plays with Luttrell scoring from 4 yards out. Luttrell threw his first touchdown pass at the start of the second quarter when he rolled out on third-and-7 and found a wide-open Trey Blackwell in the back of the end zone to make it 14-0.
Later in the quarter, the Bulldoggs’ defense came up with a stop and took over at midfield. Brock Landis hit Jaidon Turner on a 42-yard pass down to the 8 to set up first-and-goal, but the drive stalled from there and the Bulldoggs had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Harlin Brown that trimmed the deficit to 14-3.
It was the only trip Winder-Barrow made inside Gainesville territory the entire first half as the Bulldoggs were forced to punt five times.
Then Luttrell struck again on third down, finding a wide-open Jarred Rosser down the left sideline for an 81-yard touchdown strike to boost the lead to 18 with 6:30 left in the half.
Things got even more disastrous for the Bulldoggs a few minutes later as Trace Wells fumbled a punt on a fair-catch attempt, giving the Red Elephants the ball at the Winder-Barrow 42. Gainesville needed just six plays to go the distance with Luttrell carrying it in from 3 yards out to make it 28-3 with 44 seconds left in the half.
The Bulldoggs (7-1, 2-1), who entered the game ranked seventh in Class AAAAAA, tried to mount a rally in the second half. They received the opening kickoff and quickly went 79 yards in just three plays as Landis connected with Wells on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
But the Red Elephants responded with a 77-yard drive that chewed up nearly five minutes off the clock and ended with a 24-yard field goal by Christian Jaimes to extend the lead to 31-10.
The Bulldoggs cut into the lead again late in the third when Lamonta Mack hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Landis to make it 31-16.
Once again, though, Gainesville had an answer as the Red Elephants drove 75 yards for another touchdown — a 1-yard plunge by Montavious Tabor with 10:15 left in the game.
A strong second half allowed Landis to finish with 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16-of-30 passing, but Winder-Barrow’s running game was stymied by an aggressive Gainesville defensive unit that limited the Bulldoggs to just 89 yards rushing on 23 carries.
“They were more physical up front than we were,” Webb said. “We couldn’t move the ball in the running game the way we wanted to and they just whipped us up front. When you get whipped up front, that takes us out of our game plan.”
The Bulldoggs must regroup and prepare for a trip to Habersham Central next week.
The Raiders, who lost to Dacula on Friday to drop to 0-3, will be in a must-win situation to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Bulldoggs are currently in a three-way tie for second place with Gainesville and Lanier at 2-1, behind region leader Dacula (3-0).
A win next week could put the Bulldoggs right back in the hunt for their first-ever region title. A loss could potentially be harmful to their playoff chances depending on how the final two weeks of the regular season play out.
“Our message to the team in the locker room was you can’t let this one affect you,” Webb said. “You’ve got to move on quickly. We can’t let this loss linger or it could easily turn into another loss.”
—
G 7 21 3 7 — 38
W 0 3 13 0 — 16
G—Tre Luttrell 4 run (Christian Jaimes kick)
G—Luttrell 36 pass to Trey Blackwell (Jaimes kick)
W—Harlin Brown 21 FG
G—Luttrell 81 pass to Jarred Rosser (Jaimes kick)
G—Luttrell 3 run (Jaimes kick)
W—Brock Landis 20 pass to Trace Wells (Brown kick)
G—Jaimes 24 FG
W—Landis 40 pass to Lamonta Mack (kick failed)
G—Montavious Tabor 1 run (Jaimes kick)
Football: Gainesville spoils Bulldoggs' undefeated season, homecoming with 38-16 rout
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry