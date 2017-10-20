The Banks County Leopards' quest for a second straight playoff berth moved another step in the right direction Friday night as the Leopards took down the Social Circle Redskins 38-6 in Social Circle.
The Leopards (4-4, 3-1 Region 8-AA) will be back in Homer next Friday to take on Putnam County. A win gurantees the Leopards a spot in the Class AA state playoffs.
At Social Circle (2-7, 1-4), the Leopards' rushing attack was on full display, spearheaded by Terrance Walker's 223-yard, four-touchdown performance. Walker took over the backfield after senior Clayton Dykhouse left the game in the second quarter due to injury. Dykhouse had 75 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Head coach Josh Shoemaker said it took a little while to get "clicking" on the offensive side as the Leopards only led 10-0 at halftime.
"The big thing, they (Social Circle) stacked the box like crazy and our offensive line blocked their tails off," Shoemaker said.
He also credited the tight ends in helping seal blocks as well.
"That was a big win," Shoemaker said. "Exactly what we needed."
Not to be outdone, the Leopard defense put together quite the performance, causing five turnovers (four interceptions, one fumble recovery). Jacob Lehotsky intercepted three Social Circle passes.
"They (the defense) responded well, came out of the locker room (at halftime) and converted what they were supposed to do," Shoemaker said, "got us a stop and then we started playing a little football there."
On the game's opening drive, the Leopards chewed up over half the first quarter, going 14 plays. The drive ended when kicker Oscar Reyes booted through a 43-yard field goal and put the Leopards ahead 3-0.
The following possession was just as dominant, lasting 13 plays. But no points came from the drive as the Leopards turned the ball over on downs.
The Leopard defense muscled up on the next two Redskin possession. The first ended in a turnover on downs. The second ended with Lehotsky's first interception of the game; however, the offense sputtered and turned the ball over via their own interception in the end zone.
After a Social Circle punt, the Leopards unleashed Walker as three straight carries resulted in six points. After the extra point, the Leopard lead was 10-0 with 3:54 left in the first half.
The third quarter started sloppy offensively for the Leopards. A fumble on their third play of the half kept Social Circle in the game. But it was Lehotsky who bailed them out, snagging his second interception. The offense didn't waste the second chance and Walker had his second touchdown of the game on an 8-yard carry. The lead was 17-0.
After Lehotsky's third interception, Walker scored his third touchdown, running 54 yards to bump the Leopard lead to 24-0 with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
Social Circle found the scoreboard after a 27-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. The Leopards responded with a 10-play drive, capped off by Walker's fourth touchdown run of the game. This one was from two yards away. The Leopards led 31-6.
After an interception by Jonathan Moon, Riley Stroud scored the Leopards' final touchdown on a 2-yard run.
