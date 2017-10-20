‘Joey’ Inglett Jr. (10-18-17)

WINDER - Joseph “Joey” Inglett, Jr., 35, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens, Ga. Joey was born on June 22, 1982, in Griffin, Ga.
Joey was a loving and dedicated father and husband, an avid deer hunter and Georgia Bulldog fan. He was employed by De-Ro, Inc., as a skilled carpenter. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dell Scott of Griffin, and David and Gail Sorrow of Griffin.
Survivors include his wife, Brandy Fields; three precious daughters, Lily, Kaila and Tessah; father, J. Timothy Inglett, Sr., Vicksburg, Mich.; mother, Kelly Fuller, Cartersville; sisters, Kymberly Maine, Seattle, Wash., Joanna Fuller, Cartersville; grandfather, Gene Scott, Griffin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins who thought the world of him.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 20, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 West McIntosh Road, Griffin, is in charge of the arrangements.
