Barrow County school superintendent Chris McMichael reiterated Monday afternoon that there has been no evidence of a planned shooting at Apalachee High School.
A rumor began circulating late last week that a student who had recently been suspended had stated he planned to carry out a shooting at the school Monday morning and had established a hit list, but that he had been located and would be required to undergo a mental health evaluation before returning to school.
“There’s really nothing to tell,” McMichael said Monday afternoon. “There’s not been any students suspended; there’s not been any threats.”
McMichael said the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office had been notified and had met with school officials, including Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, and Apalachee principal Jennifer Martin.
“They looked into everything and there’s nothing there,” McMichael said.
“What I can tell you is that the school has followed every lead and this appears to be a rumor," Greene said in an email Monday morning. "No one has seen or can direct us to a list or any direct information that a threat was ever made. All is fine at school today. To date, anyone who has heard about this threat heard from another party with no direct information of a threat or list."
Sheriff Jud Smith said there was no increase of school resource officers (SROs) of any kind and the school was operating on normal procedures.
Every school in the system requires visitors to be buzzed in, Smith added.
