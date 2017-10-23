Jacqueline Phillips (10-20-17)

HOSCHTON - Jacqueline Elsie Sharik Phillips, 84, entered into rest Friday, October 20, 2017.
Mrs. Phillips was born in Versailles, Pa., the daughter of the late John Albert Sharik and Myriam Phoebe St.Clair Sharik. Mrs. Phillips was a homemaker and a member of the Galilee Christian Church. Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by two sisters, Geraldine Bibo and Carol Ethridge.
Survivors include her husband, John Phillips, Hoschton; three daughters, Beatrice Hultman and her husband Howard, Dayton, Ohio, Karen Griffin and her husband Gregg, Hoschton, Sharon Touchstone and her husband Russell, Hoschton; two sons, Bruce Quiggle and his wife Libby, Hoschton, and Scott Quiggle and his wife Lois, Woodstock; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
