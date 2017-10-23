WINDER - Honorable Judge Janet Tanner Cape, 82, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at Magnolia Estates Assisted Living in Winder.
A native of Winder, Judge Cape was preceded in death by her loving husband, J.T. Cape, Sr.; and parents, Albert Tanner and Nell Kilgore Tanner. Judge Cape retired from the Barrow County Court System as a Probate Judge after a tenure of dedicated service to the community.
Survivors include her sons, James Thomas (Elizabeth) Cape, Jr., and Michael Albert (Michelle) Cape; daughter, Amanda Cape (Kelly) Holliday; three grandchildren, J.T. (Casey) Cape, Reeves and Anna Leigh Holliday; and three great-grandchildren, Savannah, Kennedy, and John Owen Cape.
The funeral service to honor the life of Judge Cape were held on Sunday, October 22, in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial was at Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Landon Frymire officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Judge Janet Cape (10-19-17)
