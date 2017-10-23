‘Donnie’ Phillips (10-1717)

ATHENS - Donald James “Donnie” Moore, 45, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
Mr. Moore was born in Commerce, the son of Laverne Ashford of Athens and Ronald James Moore of South Jackson County. Mr. Moore was a commercial garage door installer with Logan Overhead Door. He played softball, enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, and was an avid sports fan. Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Wood Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Stacey Wood Moore, Athens; sons, Donald James “D.J.” Moore Jr. and his wife Makayela, Hull; Randall E. Moore, Athens; mother, Laverne Ashford, Athens; father, Ronnie Moore and his wife Pam, South Jackson County; sisters, Linda Gale Maddox, Nicholson, Stacie Shuler, Jefferson, Ashley Moore Priest, South Jackson County, Brittany Moore Stacey, Manchester, Tenn.; brothers, Mac Moore, Nicholson, Mitch Taylor, Watkinsville, Chuck Taylor, South Jackson County; grandchildren, Alice Grace and Susan Jane; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 22, in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. William Whitfield and Larry Dyer officiating. The burial was in the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with Craig McCoulah, Caleb Henson, Eddie Barnett, Kenneth Hooper, Mac Moore, Mark Love, Chuck Taylor and Michael Moore honored as pallbearers.
Memorial may be made to Evans Funeral Home, P.O. Box 234 Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
