A public hearing for another RaceTrac in Braselton originally scheduled for Oct. 23 has been deferred.
Gipco Southern Inc. requested deferring the two public hearings for its request. Developers are seeking a conditional use to allow the convenience store at the corner of SR 211 and Thompson Mill Road.
The item will not be heard at the Braselton Planning Commission's Oct. 23 meeting or at the Braselton Town Council's Nov. 9 meeting.
RaceTrac hearing deferred
