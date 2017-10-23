Betty Watkins (10-22-17)

WINDER - Betty Louise Watkins, 96, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017.
She was a member of Carter Hill Christian Church. Betty retired from Carwood Manufacturing as a seamstress after 43 years of service. She loved all of her friends and activities at the Winder Senior Center. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Young and Lucy Fuller McDaniel; her husband, Herschel Watkins; a brother, Roy McDaniel; a sister, Florene “Bunk” Baggett; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Phillip Watkins (Tina Smith), Bethlehem; two daughters, Mary Blake (Steve), Winder, and Nancy Mickler (Ron), Hastings, Fla.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 26, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until funeral hour.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
