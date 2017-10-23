COMMERCE - Rev. Jerry Smith, 76, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017, at his residence.
Rev. Smith was born in Ila on July 26, 1941, the son of the late William Jewell Smith, Sr. and Lula Merle Smith. Rev. Smith was retired from Southland Life Insurance Company, and was a cattle and poultry farmer. He was the pastor of New Haven Baptist Church in Commerce. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his grandson, Jack Oswald Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Crumley Smith, Commerce; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and April Smith, Athens, John and Erica Smith, Commerce, and Mac and Vicki Smith, Danielsville; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Joe Patterson, Commerce; brother, Freddie Smith, Commerce; sisters, Peggy Minor, Athens and Linda Tolbert, Newnan; 12 grandchildren; and seven great -grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, at the New Haven Baptist Church with the Revs. Jerry Baker and Doug Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday night at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Rev. Jerry Smith (10-20-17)
