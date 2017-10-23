Howard Jones (10-15-17)

Monday, October 23. 2017
HOSCHTON - Howard E. Jones, 74, formerly of Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017.

He worked his entire life in clock, watch, and jewelry repair for 50+ years, taking care of his family responsibilities. He also served honorably in the United States Marine Corp.

Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Hayslip and Tammy Holly and husband Michael; stepdaughter, Cynthia Raynor and husband James; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Graveside services will be held with military honors at 11:30 a.m. Monday November 13, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga. Pastor Scott Wilson will be officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
