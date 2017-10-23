HOSCHTON - Howard E. Jones, 74, formerly of Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017.
He worked his entire life in clock, watch, and jewelry repair for 50+ years, taking care of his family responsibilities. He also served honorably in the United States Marine Corp.
Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Hayslip and Tammy Holly and husband Michael; stepdaughter, Cynthia Raynor and husband James; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Graveside services will be held with military honors at 11:30 a.m. Monday November 13, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga. Pastor Scott Wilson will be officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Howard Jones (10-15-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry