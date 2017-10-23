Jimmy Hill (10-22-17)

HOSCHTON - Jimmy Elbert Hill, 75, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017.
Mr. Hill loved life, the outdoors, being with his family and grandchildren. He was a golfer and played at Double Oak. He was a gardener, where he loved growing sunflowers and tomatoes. He was an avid sports fan and rooted for the University of Georgia. Mr. Hill retired after 34 years of service with the Georgia Department of Transportation. He attended North Georgia College, Georgia Tech, and Southern Tech. Mr. Hill did consulting work for the GDOT after retirement for 10 years. Jimmy Hill and Ann Hayes were sweethearts since the 8th grade.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Ann Hill; son Troy A. Hill, Hoschton; daughter, Cyndi L. Clark and husband Marty, Jefferson; brothers, Ronnie Hill, Doyle Hill and wife Pam, all of Hoschton; nieces, Brandi Owensby and husband Kevin and Kasey Hill; grandchildren, Colby Hill, Will Clark, Allianne Clark and Ryan Hill; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Inez Berryman Hill.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment cremation. The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hoschton United Methodist Church, 12 Mulberry Street, Hoschton, GA, 30548, or to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
