Frank Dixon (10-19-17)

COMER - Frank Dixon, 86, died Thursday, October 19, 2017.
He was born in Madison County, the son of the late John Henry Dixon and Drucie Lunsford Dixon, and was one of 13 children. Frank was an avid hunter and fisherman, and provider for his family. Frank was preceded in death by his two grandchildren, Cody Clarke Lange and Cori Joyce Lange.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Peggy Dixon; his daughter, Deborah Dixon Evans; and close friend, John Freeman.
A graveside service was held at Danielsville Memorial Gardens Saturday, October 21, with the Rev. Janet Williams officiating.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
