TALMO - Miles J. Williams, 63, formerly of Suwanee, died Friday, October 20, 2017, at Emory University Hospital.
Mr. Williams was born in Duluth, the son of the late Charles J. and Ruth Olene Mathis Williams. He was a member of Talmo Baptist Church. Mr. Williams retired from General Motors after 35 years. After retirement, he worked for Aurora Casket Company for ten years. He was an honest, loving father and husband. He loved God and was hardworking. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Wright Williams, Talmo; daughter, Katherine “Katie” Williams, Talmo; sons, Aaron Williams (Julia), Talmo, and Nathan Williams, Suwanee; sister, Charlene Matthews (Dan), Buford; brother, Fred Williams (Anita), Winder; special friend, David Bennett; and mother-in-love, Sara Wright Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 29, at Talmo Baptist Church with Drs. Mark Spence and Richard Leach officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 4 to 8 p.m.
Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to Building Fund at Talmo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 98, Talmo, GA 30575, or Women Ministry of Church at Winder, 546 Treadwell Road, Bethlehem, GA 30620.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Miles Williams (10-20-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry