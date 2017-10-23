Terry Lee George, 66, husband of Judy Kittle George, died Thursday, October 19, 2017.
Born in Atlanta, he was the son of the late Douglas Andrew George and Dorothy Lanier George and brother to the late Brenda Joyce Major, Louie Norris George, Douglas Andrew George, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Moore. He was the owner and operator of T.L. George Glass Co. Inc. since he founded the company in 1978.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Robby (Kim) George, Winder, Trey (Linda) Dean, Bogart, Tamie Saxon, Statham; sisters, Thelma Lorene Shipwash and Mildred Ann Sims; and six grandchildren.
He was passionate about his hot rods and Shelby Mustangs winning many awards at the car shows he attended.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 24, at 3 p.m. at Lord & Stephens West Chapel with the Rev. Danny Shoemake officiating. Burial will follow at Hebron Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Monday, October 23, at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens West is in charge of arrangements.
Terry George (10-19-17)
