WINDER - Agnes Ophelia Brown, 85, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Agnes retired as a seamstress with Statham Garment Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt Franklin and Dicy Bennett Martin; her husband, J.C. Brown; two brothers, Hoyt Martin Jr. and Howard Martin and a sister, Patsy Coleman.
Survivors include a son, Mike Brown (Jenny), Louisville, Ky.; two daughters, Cathy Whittington, Winder, and Brenda Phillips, Winder; sister, Ellen Skinner, Winder; six grandchildren, Stacey Smith, Kelly Lord, Brittany Brown, Danielle Thomas Pritchett, Brooke Taylor Prather and Machaela Brown; and eight great-grandchildren, Briggs Lord, Braxton McDonald, Bristol Lord, Brody Smith, Hunter Pritchett, Cohen Prather, Aliza Prather and Lillian Pritchett.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 24, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Healan officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Agnes Brown (10-22-17)
