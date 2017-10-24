Betty Bauknight (10-21-17)

WINDER - Betty Hendrix Bauknight, 89, passed away on October 21, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late Marvin T. and Grace T. Hendrix of Tucker, Ga. Betty lived most of her life in DeKalb County, moving to Winder in 1986. She was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church and Choir, was an artist and a retired secretary. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George W. Bauknight.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, George Richard and Diane Bauknight, Houston, Texas; granddaughter and husband, Jamie and Helm Donahue, Dallas, Texas; granddaughter, Kellie Bauknight, Houston, Texas; brother, Robert L. and Annie Hendrix, Sr., Grayson, Ga.; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Misty Frost, Becky Williams and the second-floor nurses at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for the excellent care they provided for Betty.
Visitation will be at the Carter Funeral Home in Winder on Saturday, October 28, from 12 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with the Rev. Larry Rary officiating. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to make a donation may do so to their favorite charity or to the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
