‘Billy’ Sanders (10-26-17)

LULA - James W. “Billy” Sanders, 82, passed away Monday October 23, 2017.
Mr. Sanders was born in Bank County, the son of the late Ferd Sanders and Mary Lou Wilson Sanders. He served in the National Guard and had worked for Mendenhall’s Office Supply and Hall County School System. He was a charter member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, Lula Masonic Lodge #352 F&AM, and Scottish Rite where he received his 50-year pin.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Frances Seay Sanders, Lula; sons and daughters-in-law, Graylen and Linda Sanders, Lula, and Jason and Sharon Sanders, Lula; grandsons, Brian Sanders, Stephen (Danielle) Sanders, Jake Sanders, Matt Sanders, all of Lula; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jewel Armour, Lula; and nephew, Josh (Jessica) Armour.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, October 26, at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Revs. Tommy Seay and Marshall Dale will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.
Condolences may be made online at wardsfh.com
Ward’s Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
